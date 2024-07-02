Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here’s what you need to know 🤧

Covid cases have been on the rise in the UK due to the new variants collectively known as FLiRT.

Fears are growing about a new summer wave, with hospital admissions in the UK rising by 24 per cent in June.

The increase has came just as the summer holiday season kicks off.

Holidaymakers used to have provide proof of a negative Covid test or their Covid vaccination history to fly.

Here is everything you need to know about what the rules are now and whether you can travel if you have tested positive for Covid.

Covid cases have been on the rise across the UK, with new variants collectively known as FLiRT causing growing fears that a new summer wave might be on the way.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the summer holiday season around the corner and families across the UK preparing to take their annual holiday abroad, getting sick is the last thing that you want before a big trip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Covid lockdowns eased in 2021, international travel reopened under strict restrictions, this meant that you could travel, but often had to comply with rules surrounding vaccines and Covid test results, with each destination seeming to have different rules.

We’ve came a long way since then, but with cases on the rise, what are the current rules for travelling abroad and can you travel if you test positive for Covid? Here’s everything you need to know.

Can you fly with a positive Covid test?

Do not travel if you have tested positive for Covid. Although all legal restrictions around Covid have been removed, the government still advises that you should not travel if you have Covid, not only will travelling whilst feeling unwell be a challenge, but you will also put your fellow passengers at risk, including those who may be more vulnerable to serious Covid infections.

An airline can also refuse to let any passenger who looks unwell board the plane, so even if you decide to travel, you could be refused entry at the gate. For all these reasons, it’s best not to risk it, stay home and travel when you are feeling better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cases of Covid have been on the increase following the new FLiRT variants. (Photo: Adobe Stock, Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) | Adobe Stock, Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

When can I travel after testing positive for Covid?

There are no legal requirements placed on travelling after testing positive for Covid, but NHS and government recommendations advise that you should avoid contact with people for five days after your positive test to prevent spreading the infection. This would mean that if your symptoms have resolved and you are feeling well enough, you can travel five days after your positive result.

What are the rules if you test positive for Covid UK?

You are no longer legally required to self-isolate if you test positive for Covid or do a Covid lateral flow test if you have symptoms. However, the government and NHS advise that if you are over 18-years-old it is recommended that you avoid contact with other people for five days after the day you took your test to prevent you spreading the infection in your community.

If you are eligible for Covid treatments and you test positive for Covid, it’s vital that you report your test, either via your regional health board, or with your GP or hospital team.

What are the symptoms of Covid?

Despite the new variants the symptoms of Covid remain the same and are very similar to a cold, flu or seasonal hay fever, which is why it’s important to test for Covid to rule out an infection.

According to the NHS symptoms of Covid include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

a high temperature or shivering (chills) – a high temperature means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)

a new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or 3 or more coughing episodes in 24 hours

a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste

shortness of breath

feeling tired or exhausted

an aching body

a headache

a sore throat

a blocked or runny nose

loss of appetite

diarrhoea

feeling sick or being sick

Do you have to show your Covid vaccine to fly?

When countries had just started opening up their borders, there were restrictions on who could enter, with many requiring proof of Covid vaccinations.

However, there are no longer any domestic requirements to show your vaccination status. According to GOV.UK, the NHS Covid pass is no longer required to travel abroad to any countries. However, if you are planning to travel outside of the UK, it’s important to review the travel entry requirements for any countries you will travel through or visit.