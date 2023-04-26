Covid booster vaccinations available without an appointment in Hemel Hempstead

Covid booster vaccinations will be available from a pop-up clinic in Hemel Hempstead today (26 April).

People over the age of 75 living in Hemel Hempstead and surrounding areas are invited to receive their spring booster vaccination.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Starting today, the service will also be available from the same area on the following two Wednesdays.

Vaccinations without an appointment are available in Hemel Hempstead today

Nurses from Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust will be administering vaccinations from the Marlowes Health and Wellbeing Centre.

Vaccinations without an appointment will be available between 9am and 3.30pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The NHS states: no appointment is needed – just drop in.

For those who can’t make the drop-in Wednesday sessions, appointments to have the booster at local pharmacies and GP practices can be made on the NHS website here.

Vaccinations protecting against Covid can also be booked by calling 119.

People with a compromised immune system are also eligible for a spring booster and can book appointments using the same methods.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr Jane Halpin, chief executive of Hertfordshire and West Essex ICB said “Covid-19 is still with us and can develop into something more serious in older people and in people with certain underlying health conditions. Having a vaccination remains the best way to prevent serious illness.

“This spring, the booster vaccination programme will protect those who are at highest risk of becoming very unwell and need to keep their immunity topped up.

"The vaccine has been proven to be safe and effective and having the booster will provide those who are most vulnerable protection from the virus throughout the summer. These updated vaccines boost protection well and give slightly higher levels of antibody against the more recent strains of COVID-19 than the vaccines you would have received previously.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

People yet to receive a Covid vaccination can still book one, but the NHS warns that first and second doses of the vaccine will not be offered after 30 June 2023.

First and second dose vaccinations can be booked the same way as booster jabs, or by speaking to a pharmacist.