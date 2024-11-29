Countdown to Christmas – get your vaccinations now to protect you and your family

The NHS in Hertfordshire and west Essex is encouraging everyone eligible to get their flu, COVID-19, and RSV vaccinations to stay healthy and enjoy the festive season to the fullest.

By now, many of us have already ticked off some festive preparations - decorations are up, the turkey is ordered, and gifts for loved ones are being bought. But there’s one more essential item to add to your list: your vaccinations. Protecting yourself and your family against seasonal illnesses like flu and COVID-19, and infections like RSV, which can lead to bronchiolitis, ear infections and pneumonia, is the best way to ensure you or your family are not spending Christmas unwell in bed.

Dr Jane Halpin, Chief Executive of Hertfordshire and West Essex ICB said: “When you are making plans for Christmas, please make getting your vaccinations a top priority. These viruses are far more than just a cough and a cold - they can cause severe complications, particularly for older adults, pregnant women, and people with underlying health conditions.

“Sadly each year, we see too many babies, young children and older adults admitted to hospital because these viruses have made them very unwell. Please make time to have the vaccinations you’re entitled to now, so that you safeguard Christmas for you and your family.”

So far this winter, we have protected more than:

230,000 people against COVID-19, with a further 500,000 people vaccinated against flu

23,000 older people and 2,000 unborn babies against serious respiratory illness thanks to the new RSV vaccine

Jane added: “With flu, COVID and RSV cases expected to rise over the coming weeks and months, it’s vitally important that everyone who is eligible, and particularly people with long term health problems, reduce their risk of becoming seriously unwell as a result of an infection. For pregnant women, vaccines offer protection for both themselves and their baby at a time when they are particularly vulnerable. As we anticipate another busy few months ahead for the NHS, I would urge people to act now and come forward for their free vaccinations.”

Who is eligible for vaccinations?

You can get the free flu vaccine if you:

are aged 65 and over, or if you will turn 65 before 31 March 2025

have certain long term health conditions, like Diabetes, severe asthma or heart disease

are pregnant

live in a care home

are the main carer for an older or disabled person, or receive a carer's allowance

live with someone who has a weakened immune system

are a child between the ages of 2 and 16 (school year 11)

Children aged 2 and 3 should have their flu nasal spray at their GP practice. Please contact them to make an appointment. Children of school age are usually offered the flu nasal spray during school time through nurse visits, but if your child has missed their opportunity at school, it’s not too late to catch up. Call 0300 555 5055, Option 1 if you live in Hertfordshire, or if you live in Essex call 0300 790 0597.

You can get the free COVID-19 vaccine if you:

are aged 65 or over

are pregnant

have certain health conditions or are receiving treatment that puts you at more risk of getting seriously ill from COVID-19

live in a care home for older adults

are a frontline health or social care worker

Adults can have their flu and COVID-19 vaccinations at a local pharmacy and it is safe to have them at the same time. Find your nearest pharmacy and book an appointment on the NHS website or by calling 119.

You can get the free RSV vaccine if you:

are pregnant (you will be contacted by the NHS at around 28 weeks to book an appointment)

are aged 75 -79

turned 80 on or after 1 September 2024 (you can have the RSV vaccine until the end of August 2025).

For more information about vaccinations, visit www.hertsandwestessex.ics.nhs.uk/your-health-and-care/stay-well/vaccinations/