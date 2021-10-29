Vaccination centre in Hemel Hempstead marks 100,000 jab milestone

Maxted Road vaccination centre in Hemel Hempstead is celebrating after passing the 100,000 vaccine milestone.

GP surgeries from across Dacorum came together at the beginning of the Covid-19 vaccination programme, with the centre in Hemel Hempstead’s industrial area opening its doors in the first week of January.

And since then, more than 100,000 jabs have been administered to patients.

Celebrations as Maxted Road vaccination centre passes 100,000 jab milestone

Dr Corina Ciobanu, GP Chair for Dacorum Locality said: “We would like to thank all our amazing volunteers who have made a huge contribution to the vaccination campaign. As many of our patients know the COVID-19 vaccination programme at Maxted Road continues.

“Our plea now, as your doctors and healthcare providers, is for you to come forward and have your COVID-19 jab if you haven’t had it yet, or your booster jab when this is due. You are eligible to have your booster vaccination 182 days after your second jab.