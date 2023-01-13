News you can trust since 1858
Three more coronavirus deaths recorded in Dacorum

They were among 20,503 deaths recorded across the East of England

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
3 hours ago - 1 min read

There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Dacorum.

A total of 502 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on January 12 – up from 499 the week before. The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Dacorum.

A total of 178,133 deaths were recorded throughout England by January 12.

