Three more coronavirus deaths recorded in Dacorum
They were among 20,503 deaths recorded across the East of England
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
3 hours ago - 1 min read
There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Dacorum.
A total of 502 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on January 12 – up from 499 the week before. The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Dacorum.
Advertisement
A total of 178,133 deaths were recorded throughout England by January 12.