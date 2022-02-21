Scam covid texts reported in Hertfordshire as people are duped into handing over personal information

Police are issuing a warning about scam Covid text messages

Scam text messages have been reported in Hertfordshire as people have been duped into handing over personal information and bank details.

Seven people in the county have reported the scam text messages, which say the recipient has been in contact with someone who has the Omicron Covid variant.

And police say several have clicked the link to apply for a test kit and have been conned into handing over their details as they are asked to pay for postage and packaging.

NHS Test and Trace will never ask for any form of payment or purchase, and will not ask for any details about your bank account.

If you believe you have been a victim of fraud please report to 0300 123 2040 or online.

Detective Inspector Pete Hankins, from the Serious Fraud and Cyber Unit, said: “Fraudsters are very quick to adapt their tactics to take advantage of circumstances, like the pandemic. If you receive any unsolicited messages or calls, you should always be sceptical.

"Avoid clicking links in text and email messages, check out the website directly via a search engine to make sure you are visiting a genuine site.”

Police are advising:

> Do not open attachments or click on links in emails or texts from senders you don’t know.

> Never give out personal information, financial details or passwords in response to an email, text or phone call without verifying that the person is who they claim to be.

> Block any numbers that arouse suspicion.

> Set up spam filters on all of your accounts.

> Always go to a website directly, by typing out the address yourself, when logging into an account.