Push to vaccinate hospital staff in west Herts before Covid-19 jabs become mandatory

Hospital bosses in west Hertfordshire have identified more than 200 staff who have refused to have a Covid-19 jab, as the government looks set to make vaccination compulsory for health workers.

Last month the government announced that health workers – undertaking any CQC regulated activity – should be fully vaccinated by April.

And – should the plan be backed by Parliament – that will mean so-far unvaccinated health workers would have to have had their first jab by February 3.

On Thursday, December 2, a meeting of the West Herts Hospitals Trust board identified 239 staff who had so far refused the vaccination.

And it was reported that there were a further 132 staff members whose vaccination status was ‘unknown’.

Subject to the change going through Parliament and should they not be fully vaccinated on April 1, those staff members would not be allowed to undertake any ‘CQC regulated activity’ for the Trust.

However the report presented to the board does indicate that not all of those who are unvaccinated will be employed in roles undertaking CQC regulated work.

At the meeting board members were informed of the Trust’s intention to make it as simple as possible for staff to receive a vaccine.

And the report highlighted plans for pop-up clinics in Watford and St Albans in January and early February – as well as staff being able to walk in to Hemel Hempstead on any day.

Meanwhile, recruitment materials will make sure that all prospective employees are aware of the new measures.

Following the meeting a spokesperson for West Herts Hospitals NHS Trust said it was working to support those staff who were not yet vaccinated.

“We’re delighted that 91 per cent of our staff have chosen to protect themselves, their loved ones and our patients by having their vaccinations,” said the spokesperson.