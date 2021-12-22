Hertfordshire public health officials urge residents to use lateral flow tests before ordering more

Public health officials in Hertfordshire are calling on people NOT to ‘stockpile’ lateral flow tests, as national agencies point to ‘unprecedented demand’.

National advice is now to take a rapid lateral flow test before mixing with others in crowded and enclosed spaces – or before visiting someone who is at greater risk.

And in the run-up to the festive season that has increased demand for the tests, just as a rapid increase in cases of Covid-19 has increased demand for PCR tests.

Stock image

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) say the demand for lateral flow tests has been “unprecedented”.

And now, acknowledging the ‘pressures’ on access to the tests, local public health officials in Hertfordshire have called on residents not to stockpile tests.

“We know that there have been pressures on accessing lateral flow (rapid) tests and PCR tests recently,” said a spokesperson for Hertfordshire County Council.

“We would advise people to be patient while demand is high.

“We would ask residents not to stockpile tests, but to use what they have at home before ordering more.”

Meanwhile, officials from the UKHSA say – in conjunction with the Royal Mail – they can now deliver up to 900,000 covid testing kits (either lateral flow or PCR) a day.

And they say they are continuing to supply millions of rapid lateral flow tests every day.

But they acknowledge that in times of exceptional demand there may be temporary pauses in ordering or collecting lateral flow tests.

And they say that this is designed to ensure distribution can be managed effectively across the system.

“Despite unprecedented demand, we are continuing to supply millions of rapid lateral flow tests every day,” says a spokesperson for UKHSA.

“We are issuing record numbers of rapid test kits to people’s homes across the country, and our delivery capacity has doubled to 900,000 test kits per day since Saturday 18 December so more people can order tests.

“Over the last weekend, more than seven million lateral flow tests were distributed to households ordering online.

“Last week saw record numbers of rapid tests distributed to pharmacies, with over 11 million test kits sent.”

High demand for PCR tests is also reported to have led to ‘temporary reduced availability’ of slots at testing centres in some areas, as has been the case in Hertfordshire.

But UKHSA says that PCR kits are still available for home delivery – and that additional slots are made available every day.

“Appointments for PCR tests are available, but high demand can lead to temporary reduced availability in some areas, ” said a spokesperson for UKHSA.

“More appointments are made available to book every afternoon.”

And stressing the importance of testing, she said: “Testing is playing an integral role in keeping people safe and managing the virus and we’re so grateful to everyone that’s getting tested to protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities.

“Everyone with symptoms or who is directed to get a PCR test should continue to come forward to get a test delivered to their home or at a test site.”