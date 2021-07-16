Hertfordshire public health chief urges caution as restrictions are lifted

Hertfordshire's Director of Public Health is urging residents to be vigilant as restrictions are lifted on Monday, July 19.

With more than 40 per cent of people in the local region yet to be double vaccinated, council leaders and directors of public health from Hertfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Norfolk, Peterborough and Suffolk have come together to urge caution, collective responsibility and kindness ahead of restrictions being lifted on 19 July.

They have pointed to recent rises in infections in the younger age groups– which is beginning to lead to significant increases in people aged 60+ across our region.

And they have re-iterated the steps that everyone needs to take to protect the most vulnerable.

Jim McManus Hertfordshire’s Director of Public Health and Vice President of the national Association of Directors of Public Health, said:

“The most important thing to recognise is that everyone’s circumstances are different and what feels comfortable to one person might not feel that way to another.

"What I want to emphasise is being kind and considerate to each other.

"We know that a number of residents are anxious about the lifting of restrictions coming into society and this is a particular issue for those who are, and have been shielding for much of the past 18 months."

Morris Bright, Executive Member for Public Health, Hertfordshire County Council, said: “We know that many businesses and public sector organisations want to be as safe as possible for their staff and customers.

"I would therefore applaud large retailers like TK Maxx and Sainsbury’s, bus companies and the majority of GP surgeries or hospitals, who are taking the lead in our area, by making it normal and acceptable to continue to wear a mask in a variety of indoor settings.