Here's how many people have received the Covid-19 vaccine in each area of Dacorum

Nearly 80 per cent of people in Dacorum have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine according to figures from Public Health England.

Data from Public Health England shows that in Dacorum, as of February 1, 119,151 (84.3 per cent of the population aged 12 and over) people had received their first dose, 112,197 (79.4 per cent of the population aged 12 and over) people had received their second dose and 88,214 (62.4 per cent of the population aged 12 and over) had received their third or booster jab.

Anyone aged 12 or over, can book their covid-19 vaccine by booking an appointment online, calling 119 or going to an advertised walk-in site.

Here's the percentage of people who had received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine as of February 1, in each area of Dacorum.

1. Bovingdon and Chipperfield In Bovingdon and Chipperfield, 78.6 per cent of people aged 12 and over had received the first and second dose of the vaccine.

2. Boxmoor and Apsley In Boxmoor and Apsley, 81.9 per cent of people aged 12 and over had received the first and second dose of the vaccine.

3. Corner Hall In Corner Hall, 77.8 per cent of people aged 12 and over had received the first and second dose of the vaccine.

4. Chaulden In Chaulden, 79.6 per cent of people aged 12 and over had received the first and second dose of the vaccine.