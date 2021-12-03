Here's how many people have received the Covid-19 vaccine in each area of Dacorum

Over 70 per cent of people in Dacorum have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine according to figures from Public Health England.

Data from Public Health England shows that in Dacorum, 269,194 vaccinations have been given - 117,058 (82.9 per cent of the population aged 12 and over) people had received their first dose, 107,047 (75.8 per cent of the population aged 12 and over) people had received their second dose and 45,089 (31.9 per cent of the population aged 12 and over) had received their third or booster jab.

In the UK, 51,020,285 (88.7 per cent of the population aged 12 and over) people had received their first dose, 46,431,662 (80.7 per cent of the population aged 12 and over) people had received their second dose and 19,015,975 (33.1 per cent of the population aged 12 and over) had received their third or booster jab.

Booster vaccine doses will be available on the NHS for people most at risk from COVID-19 who have had a 2nd dose of a vaccine at least 6 months ago.

You can book a Covid booster jab either by booking an appointment online or using a walk-in clinic.

Here's the percentage of people who had received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine as of December 1, in each area of Dacorum.

1. Bovingdon and Chipperfield In Bovingdon and Chipperfield, 75.1 per cent of people aged 12 and over had received the first and second dose of the vaccine

2. Boxmoor and Apsley In Boxmoor and Apsley, 78.7 per cent of people aged 12 and over had received the first and second dose of the vaccine

3. Corner Hall In Corner Hall, 74.7 per cent of people aged 12 and over had received the first and second dose of the vaccine

4. Chaulden In Chaulden, 75.9 per cent of people aged 12 and over had received the first and second dose of the vaccine