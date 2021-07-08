Anyone eligible for a Covid-19 vaccination can visit the vaccination walk-in clinic in Hemel Hempstead.

Drop-in sessions are being offered at Hemel Hempstead Hospital from today (Thursday, July 8).

Here's a list of the times and dates at Hemel Hempstead Hospital:

Covid vaccinations available at walk-in clinic in Hemel Hempstead

> Thursday, July 8, from 8.30am to 7.30pm (Pfizer)

> Friday, July 9, from 8.30am to 3.30pm (AstraZeneca)

> Friday, July 9, from 8.30am to 4.30pm (Pfizer)

> Saturday, July 10, from 8.30am to 3.30pm (AstraZeneca)

> Saturday, July 10, from 8.30am to 3.30pm (Pfizer)

> Sunday, July 11, from 8.30am to 3.30pm (AstraZeneca)

> Sunday, July 11, from 8.30am to 3.30pm (Pfizer)

> Monday, July 12, from 8.30am to 4.30pm (Pfizer)

> Tuesday, July 13, from 11.30am to 7.30pm (Pfizer)

> Wednesday, July 14, from 8.30am to 4.30pm (Pfizer)

> Thursday, July 15, from 8.30am to 7.30pm (Pfizer)

> Friday, July 16, from 11.30am to 7.30pm (Pfizer)

> Saturday, July 17, from 8.30am to 4.30pm (Pfizer)

> Sunday, July 18, from 8.30am to 4.30pm (Pfizer)

What you need to know

> People aged 40 and over, or those in a priority group who are aged over 40 and have never been vaccinated, can get their first vaccination at a walk-in AstraZeneca clinic.

> People aged between 18 and 39 should have the Pfizer or Moderna vaccination. There are limited walk-in clinics for these vaccinations, click here for the latest sessions or book an appointment online.

> Please note that people who are pregnant are advised to have the Pfizer or Moderna vaccination.

> All walk-in sessions are on a first come, first served basis. Please check here before travelling to make sure the session is going ahead. Be prepared to queue in all weathers and bring a drink of water.

> If you prefer the certainty of a guaranteed appointment, you can book your vaccine via the National Booking Service or by calling 119.

> Second doses: People who are 40 and over, or in a priority group who have already had their first vaccine at least eight weeks ago, are now being encouraged to get their second vaccination as soon as possible, without waiting until 12 weeks have passed.

You can get your second dose from eight weeks at a walk-in session if it’s offering the same vaccine as your first dose, or you can re-arrange your appointment on the National Booking Service.