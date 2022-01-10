Covid vaccination: NHS staff urge Dacorum residents to get their jab

NHS staff in Hertfordshire and west Essex have urged everybody to come forward and get protected against Covid-19, with thousands of appointments available across the area in this week.

Staff are working hard to roll out the Covid vaccine programme, the biggest and most successful in health service history, while dealing with the increase in demand for urgent and emergency care and addressing backlogs that have inevitably built up while hospitals and GPs treated more than 500,000 patients with the virus.

The NHS Covid vaccination programme in Hertfordshire and west Essex has already delivered nearly 3 million doses, helping to keep many thousands of patients out of hospital and saving lives.

NHS staff are ready and waiting to protect the public

In the last three weeks alone, more than a quarter of a million people from west Essex and Hertfordshire have been vaccinated.

Dr Rachel Joyce, director of clinical services for the area, said: “GP practices have been allowed to put aside or defer non-essential and non-urgent routine work to enable them to prioritise the life-saving vaccination programme this winter, and additional vaccination capacity has been opened up in community pharmacies and vaccination centres.

"Our centres were all very busy over Christmas and New Year, but sadly we’re not seeing those big numbers through our doors this week.

"We have highly trained and experienced staff ready and waiting to protect the public – so if you haven’t taken up your vaccinations yet, please make today the day you decide to get fully protected.”

Everyone over 18 can now get their booster from three months after their second or third primary dose and the national booking service has now opened for 12-15-year olds to get their second Covid-19 jab.

Dr Joyce added: “The latest figures show that Covid cases – including Delta and Omicron variants – remain high and rising in our area.

"As of January 6, there were over 13,000 Covid cases recorded in a week in Hertfordshire alone – which means that more than one in every hundred people in the county are known to have the virus – up by 11 per cent compared to the week before.

Thanks to the vaccination programme, this is not yet turning into a significant increase in serious Covid cases in hospital, but this doesn’t mean that Covidhas gone away.

People who haven’t had their vaccinations are at a much higher risk of serious illness and hospitalisation in the short term, with Long Covid affecting some people of all ages for weeks or even months.”

If you would like to ‘walk-in’ to a local clinic without an appointment, visit: covid.healthierfuture.org.uk/events/vaccination-walk-in-clinic-times. You do not need to be registered with a GP to get your vaccination at a walk-in clinic.

Appointments at a large vaccination centre can be booked online or call 119.

If you have recently had Covid, you must wait at least 28 days after testing positive before having a Covid vaccination. Booster vaccinations top-up natural immunity levels and give the

best possible protection.