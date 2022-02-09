With half-term approaching, Covid vaccination centres across Hertfordshire and west Essex are running ‘Relax and Vax’ sessions to help young people who are nervous about having the vaccine.

Specially trained vaccinators will be on hand to help young people overcome worries like a fear of needles or other concerns, they will also be available for a chat about the vaccine, using simple and clinically effective relaxation techniques to help reduce tension and support them through the process.

Relax and Vax sessions are aimed at 12 to 18-year-olds for the half-term break but are open to anyone who needs extra support to get their vaccination.

Children aged 12 to 15 need to be accompanied by a consenting parent or carer.

On arrival people just need to mention they are nervous and the staff will make adjustments to ensure they are given plenty of time and support.

Relax and Vax sessions will be available at the five large vaccine centres during half-term week, including Hemel Hempstead Hospital:

> Sunday, February 13 - 8.30am till 3.30pm

> Tuesday, February 15 - 12pm till 3.30pm

> Friday, February 18 - 3pm till 7.30pm

> Sunday, February 20 - 8.30am till 3.30pm.

Vaccination centres across Hertfordshire have received positive reports from people who were worried about having the vaccine at first but with extra support felt comfortable and reassured to have their jabs.

Joe, 19, from Welwyn Garden City, said: “I’ve always had a fear of needles so I was nervous about getting my vaccine.

"When I mentioned it to the nurses, they gave me plenty of time, made sure I was comfortable and took care so I didn’t see any needles.

"They gave me some water and kept a close eye on me afterwards. They made it a really calm, positive and easy experience.”

Parent Ali, whose child was vaccinated in Stevenage said: “Thank you to all your staff at Robertson House vaccination centre today…child vaccinated with humour, kindness and compassion.”

Cath Slater, Deputy Director of Nursing and Quality from HCT (Hertfordshire Community Trust), who has supported a number of very anxious people through vaccinations explained: “We understand why some young people have a fear of getting vaccinated.

"Our immunisation teams based at our vaccination centres have the skills to help anyone overcome these concerns.

"Many young people say after having received their vaccination that the experience was far more positive than they imagined – many didn’t even notice they had received the jab in their arm!

"We urge anyone with these fears to come forward so we can offer them their jabs which will provide them and their families with the best possible protection against Covid.”

You can book an appointment online on the NHS National Booking Service, ringing 111 or by visiting one of the walk-in sessions, more details can be found here.