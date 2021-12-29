Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Dacorum over festive period

Dacorum has recorded 1,901 new positive Covid-19 cases between Friday, December 24, and Tuesday, December 28.

The total for the borough is now 29,098 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days is 1,664.8 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending December 23).

Coronavirus stock image

No update from Public Health England on Christmas Day or Boxing Day.

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> December 22 - 398 cases

> December 23 - 350 cases

> December 24 - 350 cases

> December 25 - No update

> December 26 - No update

> December 27 - 345 cases

> December 28 - 487 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 36 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, December 21, and six patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been two new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum. The total is now 367, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases is now 12,338,676, and the number of deaths has risen to 148,021.

As of December 27, in the UK, 51,679,435 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 47,289,628 people had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 117,978 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 108,957 people had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.