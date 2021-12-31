Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Dacorum on Thursday

Dacorum recorded 519 new positive Covid-19 cases yesterday (December 30).

The total for the borough is now 30,121 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has decreased from 1,720.1 per 100,000 population to 1,667.3 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending December 25).

No update from Public Health England on Christmas Day or Boxing Day.

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> December 23 - 350 cases

> December 24 - 350 cases

> December 25 - No update

> December 26 - No update

> December 27 - 345 cases

> December 28 - 487 cases

> December 29 - 504 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 36 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, December 21, and six patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There has been one new Covid-related death recorded in Dacorum. The total is now 368, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 189,213 to 12,748,050, and the number of deaths has risen by 332 to 148,421.

As of December 29, in the UK, 51,738,013 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 47,368,074 people had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 118,095 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 109,189 people had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.