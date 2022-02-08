Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Dacorum in the last 24 hours

Dacorum records 178 new positive Covid-19 cases today (February 8).

The total for the borough is now 41,866 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has decreased from 1,136 per 100,000 to 1109.6 per 100,000(the period represented is the 7 days ending February 3).

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> February 1 - 355 cases

> February 2 - 274 cases

> February 3 - 275 cases

> February 4 - 214 cases

> February 5 - 192 cases

> February 6 - 162 cases

> February 7 - 205 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 97 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, February 1, and four patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There was one new Covid-related death recorded in Dacorum, the total is now 394, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 66,183 to 17,932,803, and the number of deaths has risen by 314 to 158,677.

As of February 7, in Dacorum, 119,222 (84.4%) people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, 112,503 (79.6%) people had received their second dose and 88,656 (62.8%) had received their booster.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.