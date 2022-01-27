Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Dacorum in the last 24 hours

Dacorum records 211 new positive Covid-19 cases today (January 27).

The total for the borough is now 37,524 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has increased from 902.5 per 100,000 to 938.5 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending January 22).

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> January 20 - 207 cases

> January 21 - 264 cases

> January 22 - 186 cases

> January 23 - 186 cases

> January 24 - 239 cases

> January 25 - 224 cases

> January 26 - 263 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 90 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, January 18, and seven patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum. The total has is 380, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 96,871 to 16,245,474, and the number of deaths has risen by 338 to 155,040.

As of January 26, in the UK, 52,281,873 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, 48,284,685 people had received their second dose and 37,104,942Value had received their booster.

And, in Dacorum, 119,053 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, 111,696 people had received their second dose and 87,618 had received their booster.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.