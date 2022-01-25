Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Dacorum in the last 24 hours

Dacorum records 224 new positive Covid-19 cases today (January 25).

The total for the borough is now 37,050 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has increased from 873.6 per 100,000 to 907.6 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending January 20).

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> January 18 - 188 cases

> January 19 - 251 cases

> January 20 - 207 cases

> January 21 - 264 cases

> January 22 - 186 cases

> January 23 - 186 cases

> January 24 - 239 cases

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum. The total has is 378, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 94,326 to 16,047,716, and the number of deaths has risen by 439 to 154,356.

As of January 24, in the UK, 52,252,579 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, 48,224,978 people had received their second dose and 36,996,936 had received their booster.

And, in Dacorum, 118,981 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, 111,389 people had received their second dose and 87,297 had received their booster.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.