Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Dacorum in the last 24 hours

Dacorum records 208 new positive Covid-19 cases today (January 13).

The total for the borough is now 34,568 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has decreased from 1,513.6 per 100,000 to 1,487.2 per 100,000(the period represented is the 7 days ending January 8).

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coronavirus stock image

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> January 6 - 403 cases

> January 7 - 304 cases

> January 8 - 290 cases

> January 9 - 280 cases

> January 10 - 248 cases

> January 11 - 182 cases

> January 12 - 227 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 88 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, January 11, and six patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum. The total is 373, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 109,133 to 14,967,817, and the number of deaths has risen by 335 to 151,342.

As of January 12, in the UK, 52,031,355 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, 47,804,588 people had received their second dose and 36,079,875 had received their booster.

And, in Dacorum, 118,657 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, 110,567 people had received their second dose and 85,547 had received their booster.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.