Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Dacorum in the last 24 hours

Dacorum has recorded 350 new positive Covid-19 cases today (December 23).

The total for the borough is now 27,197 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has increased from 1,104.5 per 100,000 to 1,178.5 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending December 18).

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coronavirus stock image

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> December 16 - 290 cases

> December 17 - 312 cases

> December 18 - 304 cases

> December 19 - 242 cases

> December 20 - 284 cases

> December 21 - 382 cases

> December 21 - 398 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 36 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, December 21, and six patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum. The total is 365, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 119,789 to 11,769,921, and the number of deaths has risen by 147 to 147,720.

As of December 22, in the UK, 51,617,091 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 47,210,053 people had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 117,884 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 108,725 people had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.