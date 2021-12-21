Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Dacorum in the last 24 hours

Dacorum has recorded 382 new positive Covid-19 cases today (December 21).

The total for the borough is now 26,449 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has increased from 924.4 per 100,000 to 1,026 per 100,000(the period represented is the 7 days ending December 16).

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> December 14 - 176 cases

> December 15 - 231 cases

> December 16 - 290 cases

> December 17 - 312 cases

> December 18 - 304 cases

> December 19 - 242 cases

> December 20 - 284 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 34 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, December 14, and six patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There were no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum. The total is 364, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by90,629 to 11,542,143, and the number of deaths has risen by 172 to 147,433

As of December 20, in the UK, 51,498,034 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 47,102,814 people had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 117,771 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 108,406 people had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.