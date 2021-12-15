Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Dacorum in the last 24 hours

Dacorum recorded 231 new positive Covid-19 cases today (December 15).

The total for the borough is now 24,635 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coronavirus stock image

> December 7 - 87 cases

> December 8 - 131 cases

> December 9 - 118 cases

> December 10 - 131 cases

> December 11 - 157 cases

> December 12 - 147 cases

> December 13 - 176 cases

> December 14 - 176 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 34 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, December 7, and five patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There was one new Covid-related death recorded in Dacorum. The total is still 364, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.