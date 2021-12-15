Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Dacorum in the last 24 hours

Cases are creeping up as Omicron takes hold

By Reporter
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 4:27 pm
Updated Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 4:28 pm

Dacorum recorded 231 new positive Covid-19 cases today (December 15).

The total for the borough is now 24,635 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Coronavirus stock image

> December 7 - 87 cases

> December 8 - 131 cases

> December 9 - 118 cases

> December 10 - 131 cases

> December 11 - 157 cases

> December 12 - 147 cases

> December 13 - 176 cases

> December 14 - 176 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 34 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, December 7, and five patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There was one new Covid-related death recorded in Dacorum. The total is still 364, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

Read More

Read More
Here's a breakdown of where Covid-19 cases are rising and falling across Dacorum

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.

The figures come from the Government website which is available for the public to view here.

DacorumOmicronPublic Health EnglandWatfordGovernment