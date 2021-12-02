Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Dacorum in the last 24 hours

Dacorum recorded 145 new positive Covid-19 cases today (December 2).

The total for the borough is now 22,808 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has increased from 423.3 per 100,000 population to 429.7 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending November 27).

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> November 25 - 89 cases

> November 26 - 116 cases

> November 27 - 87 cases

> November 28 - 87 cases

> November 29 - 113 cases

> November 30 - 87 cases

> December 1 - 115 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 41 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, November 30, and six patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum. The total is 362, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

As of December 1, in the UK, 51,020,285 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 46,431,662 people had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 117,058 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 107,047 people had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.