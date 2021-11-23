Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Dacorum in the last 24 hours

Dacorum recorded 113 new positive Covid-19 cases today (November 23).

The total for the borough is now 21,886 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has decreased from 474.7 per 100,000 population to 469.6 per 100,000(the period represented is the 7 days ending November 18).

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> November 16 - 83 cases

> November 17 - 81 cases

> November 18 - 136 cases

> November 19 -112 cases

> November 20 - 112 cases

> November 21 - 96 cases

> November 22 - 85 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 50 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, November 16, and nine patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum. The total is still 360, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 42,484 to 9,932,408. The number of deaths has risen by 165 to 144,137.

As of November 22, in the UK, 50,800,732 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 46,186,817 people had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.