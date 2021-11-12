Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Dacorum in the last 24 hours

Dacorum recorded 119 new positive Covid-19 cases today (November 12).

The total for the borough is now 20,759 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

Coronavirus stock image

> November 5 - 76 cases

> November 6 - 86 cases

> November 7 - 52 cases

> November 8 - 98 cases

> November 9 - 98 cases

> November 10 - 98 cases

> November 11 - 140 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 45 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, November 9, and 10 patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum. The total is 355, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 40,375 to 9,487,302. The number of deaths has risen by 145 to 142,678.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.