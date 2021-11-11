Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Dacorum in the last 24 hours

Dacorum recorded 140 new positive Covid-19 cases today (November 11).

The total for the borough is now 20,640 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has decreased from 422 per 100,000 population to 396.9 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending November 6).

Coronavirus stock image

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> November 4 - 91 cases

> November 5 - 76 cases

> November 6 - 86 cases

> November 7 - 52 cases

> November 8 - 98 cases

> November 9 - 98 cases

> November 10 - 98 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 45 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, November 9, and 10 patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is 355, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 42,408 to 9,448,402. The number of deaths has risen by 195 to 142,533.

As of November 10, in the UK, 50,455,318 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 45,942,003 people had received their second dose.

And, in Dacorum, 116,118 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 106,018 people had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.