Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Dacorum in the last 24 hours

Dacorum has recorded 76 new positive Covid-19 cases today (November 5).

The total for the borough is now 20,068 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has decreased from 533.9 per 100,000 population to 522.3 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending October 31).

Coronavirus stock image

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> October 29 - 88 cases

> October 30 - 107 cases

> October 31 - 124 cases

> November 1 - 109 cases

> November 2 - 95 cases

> November 3 - 112 cases

> November 4 - 91 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 43 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, November 2, and eight patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There has been one new Covid-related death recorded in Dacorum, the total is now 354, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 34,029 to 9,241,916. The number of deaths has risen by 193 to 141,588.

As of November 4, in the UK, 50,156,656 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 45,790,934 people had received their second dose.