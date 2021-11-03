Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Dacorum in the last 24 hours

Dacorum has recorded 112 new positive Covid-19 cases today (November 3).

The total for the borough is now 19,901 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has increased from 514.6 per 100,000 population to 533.9 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending October 29).

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> October 27 - 160 cases

> October 28 - 101 cases

> October 29 - 88 cases

> October 30 - 107 cases

> October 31 - 124 cases

> November 1 - 109 cases

> November 2 - 95 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 52 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, October 26, and seven patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is 351, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 41,299 to 9,171,660. The number of deaths has risen by 217 to 141,181.

As of November 2, in the UK, 50,071,683 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, 45,752,487 people had received their second dose and 8,652,842 people had received a booster or third dose.

And in Dacorum, 115,644 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, 105,675 people had received their second dose

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.