Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Dacorum in the last 24 hours

Dacorum has recorded 172 new positive Covid-19 cases today (October 20).

The total for the borough is now 18,268 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has increased from 472.2 per 100,000 population to 476 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending October 15).

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> October 13 - 94 cases

> October 14 - 110 cases

> October 15 - 93 cases

> October 16 - 118 cases

> October 17 - 130 cases

> October 18 - 136 cases

> October 19 - 113 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 28 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, October 12, and five patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is 347, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 49,139 to 8,589,737. The number of deaths has risen by 179 to 139,031.

As of October 19, in the UK, 49,505,327 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 45,433,757 people had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.