Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Dacorum in the last 24 hours

Dacorum has recorded 110 new positive Covid-19 cases today (October 14).

The total for the borough is now 17,506 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has increased from 431 per 100,000 to 440.6 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending October 9).

Coronavirus stock image

In Hertfordshire, 711 new cases have been recorded today, the total is now 141,522.

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> October 7 - 127 cases

> October 8 - 102 cases

> October 9 - 89 cases

> October 10 - 75 cases

> October 11 - 101 cases

> October 12 - 101 cases

> October 13 - 94 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 27 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, October 5, and six patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is 347, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 45,066 to 8,317,439. The number of deaths has risen by 157 to 138,237.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.