Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Dacorum in the last 24 hours

Dacorum has recorded 127 new positive Covid-19 cases today (October 7).

The total for the borough is now 16,834 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has decreased from 417.5 per 100,000 to 400.8 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending October 2).

Coronavirus stock image

In Hertfordshire, 700 new cases have been recorded today, the total is now 136,474.

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> September 30 - 100 cases

> October 1 - 51 cases

> October 2 - 91 cases

> October 3 - 88 cases

> October 4 - 98 cases

> October 5 - 103 cases

> October 6 - 90 cases.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is 345, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 40,701 to 8,046,390. The number of deaths has risen by 122 to 137,417.

As of October 6, in the UK, 49,068,705 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 45,078,529 had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.