Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Dacorum in the last 24 hours

Dacorum has recorded 100 new positive Covid-19 cases today (September 30).

The total for the borough is now 16,186, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has increased from 409.8 per 100,000 population to 422 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending September 25).

Coronavirus stock image

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> September 23 - 108 cases

> September 24 - 95 cases

> September 25 - 84 cases

> September 26 - 79 cases

> September 27 - 113 cases

> September 28 - 83 cases

> September 29 - 125 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 20 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, September 28, and four patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is 343, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test). There have been no covid-related deaths for eight days.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 36,480 to 7,807,036. The number of deaths has risen by 137 to 136,662.

As of September 29, in the UK, 48,829,118 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 44,867,373 had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 111,419 people (83.1 per cent) had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 104,102 (77.7 per cent) had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.