Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Dacorum in the last 24 hours

Dacorum has recorded 83 new positive Covid-19 cases today (September 28).

The total for the borough is now 15,961, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has increased from 389.2 per 100,000 population to 401.4 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending September 23).

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> September 21 - 79 cases

> September 22 - 92 cases

> September 23 - 108 cases

> September 24 - 95 cases

> September 25 - 84 cases

> September 26 - 79 cases

> September 27 - 113 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 29 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, September 21, and six patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is 343, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 34,526 to 7,736,235. The number of deaths has risen by 167 to 136,375.

As of September 27, in the UK, 48,765,726 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 44,799,748 had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.