Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Dacorum in the last 24 hours

Dacorum has recorded 108 new positive Covid-19 cases today (September 23).

The total for the borough is now 15,507, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has increased from 315.2 per 100,000 population to 331.3 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending September 18).

Coronavirus stock image

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> September 16 - 72 cases

> September 17 - 77 cases

> September 18 - 74 cases

> September 19 - 50 cases

> September 20 - 119 cases

> September 21 - 79 cases

> September 22 - 92 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 29 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, September 21, and six patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is still 343, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 36,710 to 7,565,867. The number of deaths has risen by 182 to 135,803.

As of September 22, in the UK, 48,674,154 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 44,600,070 had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 111,409 people (83.1 per cent) had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 103,745 (77.4 per cent) had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.