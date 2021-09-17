Dacorum has recorded 72 new positive Covid-19 cases today (September 17).

The total for the borough is now 14,985, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

Coronavirus stock image

> September 10 - 42 cases

> September 11 - 59 cases

> September 12 - 69 cases

> September 13 - 63 cases

> September 14 - 78 cases

> September 15 - 67 cases

> September 16 - 72 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 34 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, September 14, and six patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is 339, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test). There have been no covid-related deaths for three days.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 32,651 to 7,371,301. The number of deaths has risen by 178 to 134,983.

As of September 17, in the UK, 48,528,901 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 44,298,076 had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 111,336 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 103,211 had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.