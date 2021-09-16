Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Dacorum in the last 24 hours

Dacorum has recorded 72 new positive Covid-19 cases today (September 16).

The total for the borough is now 14,908, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has decreased from 359.6 per 100,000 population to 340.9 per 100,000 population (the period represented is the 7 days ending September 11).

In Hertfordshire, the number of cases has risen by 521 to 123,959.

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> September 9 - 114 cases

> September 10 - 42 cases

> September 11 - 59 cases

> September 12 - 69 cases

> September 13 - 63 cases

> September 14 - 78 cases

> September 15 - 67 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 34 confirmed COVID-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, September 14, and six patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is 339, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test). There have been no covid-related deaths for three days.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 26,911 to 7,339,009. The number of deaths has risen by 158 to 134,805.

As of September 15, in the UK, 48,503,181 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 44,229,777 had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum - the number of people aged 16 or over - 111,282 people (83 per cent) had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 102,917 (76.7 per cent) had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.