Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Dacorum in the last 24 hours

Dacorum has recorded 114 new positive Covid-19 cases today (September 9).

The total for the borough is now 14,458, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has increased from 360.9 per 100,000 population to 380.8 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending September 4).

In Hertfordshire, the number of cases has risen by 509 to 120,930.

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> September 2 - 100 cases

> September 3 - 113 cases

> September 4 - 79 cases

> September 5 - 99 cases

> September 6 - 92 cases

> September 7 - 51 cases

> September 8 - 123 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 40 confirmed COVID-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, September 7, and seven patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is 338, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test). There have been no covid-related deaths for 15 days.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 38,013 to 7,132,072. The number of deaths has risen by 167 to 133,841.

As of September 8, in the UK, 48,344,566 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 43,708,906 had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum - the number of people aged 16 or over - 111,097 people (82.8 per cent) had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 101,540 (75.7 per cent) had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.