Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Dacorum in the last 24 hours

Dacorum has recorded 51 new positive Covid-19 cases today (September 7).

The total for the borough is now 14,221, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has decreased from 340.3 per 100,000 population to 339 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending September 2).

In Hertfordshire, the number of cases has risen by 469 to 119,793.

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> August 31 - 62 cases

> September 1 - 67 cases

> September 2 - 100 cases

> September 3 - 113 cases

> September 4 - 79 cases

> September 5 - 99 cases

> September 6 - 92 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 46 confirmed COVID-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, August 31, and six patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is 338, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test). There have been no covid-related deaths for 13 days.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 37,489 to 7,056,106. The number of deaths has risen by 209 to 133,483.

As of September 6, in the UK,48,292,811 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 43,535,098 had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum - the number of people aged 16 or over - 111,029 people (82.8 per cent) had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 101,125 (75.4 per cent) had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.