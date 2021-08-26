Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Dacorum in the last 24 hours

Dacorum has recorded 104 new positive Covid-19 cases today (August 26).

The total for the borough is now 13,302, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has decreased from 319.1 per 100,000 population to 313.9 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending August 21).

Coronavirus stock image

In Hertfordshire, the number of cases has risen by 575 to 113,478.

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> August 19 - 65 cases

> August 20 - 60 cases

> August 21 - 98 cases

> August 22 - 76 cases

> August 23 - 51 cases

> August 24 - 39 cases

> August 25 - 82 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 34 confirmed COVID-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, August 24, and four patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is still 338, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 38,281 to 6,628,709. The number of deaths has risen by 140 to 132,143.

As of August 25, in the UK, 47,860,628 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 42,234,417 had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 108,379 people (83.2 per cent) had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 97,368 (74.7 per cent) had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.