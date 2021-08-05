Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Dacorum in the last 24 hours

Dacorum recorded 55 new positive Covid-19 cases today (August 5).

The total for the borough is now 11,955, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has decreased from 237.8 per 100,000 population to 233.5 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending July 31).

In Hertfordshire, the number of cases has risen by 619 to 102,832.

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> July 29 - 52 cases

> July 30 - 59 cases

> July 31 - 38 cases

> August 1 - 47 cases

> August 2 - 58 cases

> August 3 - 54 cases

> August 4 - 76 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 31 confirmed COVID-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, August 3, and five patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is 336, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 30,215 to 5,982,581. The number of deaths has risen by 86 to 130,086.

As of August 4, in the UK, 46,926,330 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 38,874,837 had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 107,548 people (82.6 per cent) had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 88,608 (68.1 per cent) had received their second dose.