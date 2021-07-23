Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Dacorum in the last 24 hours

Dacorum recorded 106 new positive Covid-19 cases today (July 23).

The total for the borough is now 11,226, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has decreased from 549.9 per 100,000 population to 537.6 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending July 18).

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> July 16 - 110 cases

> July 17 - 126 cases

> July 18 - 110 cases

> July 19 - 51 cases

> July 20 - 204 cases

> July 21 - 83 cases

> July 22 - 101 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 31 confirmed COVID-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, July 20, and three patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is 333, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 36,389 to 5,637,975. The number of deaths has risen by 64 to 129,044.

As of July 22, in the UK, 46,476,845 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 36,762,646 had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 106,919 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 84,857 had received their second dose.