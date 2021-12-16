Public heath officials are currently dealing with Covid-19 outbreaks at more than 250 Hertfordshire schools.

And data shows that since schools returned after the summer holidays, more than 30,000 children and young people under-19 have tested positive for Covid-19.

That has included 1,991 aged four and under; 8,370 aged between five and nine; 13,503 aged between 10 and 14; and 6,200 aged between 15 and 19.

Last month public health officials asked parents and carers to wear face coverings again when children are dropped off or collected at the school gates.

And – as part of a package of measures – where a school had an ‘outbreak’, it was said that secondary school students could be asked to test daily and siblings in any setting could be asked to self-isolate, rather than go into school.

In addition all schools have been asked to take Covid-19 risks into account when planning Christmas events.

But latest data suggests that despite the additional measures the number of settings recording outbreaks has remained high.

An ‘outbreak’ is recorded when five children, pupils, students or staff (or 10 per cent of that group) – who are likely to have mixed closely – test positive for Covid-19 within a 10-day period.

According to the latest data, this week there are 258 outbreaks in Hertfordshire schools – equivalent to four outbreaks in every 10 of the county’s schools.