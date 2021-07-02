Covid-19 latest: here's how many new cases were recorded in Dacorum in the last 24 hours

Dacorum recorded 54 new positive Covid-19 cases today (July 2).

The total for the borough is now 9,259, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

Coronavirus stock image

> June 25 - 40 cases

> June 26 - 18 cases

> June 27 - 19 cases

> June 28 - 45 cases

> June 29 - 50 cases

> June 30 - 53 cases

> July 1 - 67 cases

> July 2 - 54 cases

According to Public Health England there was just one confirmed COVID-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans and 11 over the last seven days.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is 332, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 27,125 to 4,855,588. The number of deaths has risen by 27 to 128,189.

As of July 1, in the UK, 45,013,513 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 33,241,265 had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 104,224 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 77,686 had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.