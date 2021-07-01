Covid-19 latest: here's how many new cases were recorded in Dacorum in the last 24 hours

Dacorum recorded 67 new positive Covid-19 cases today (July 1).

The total for the borough is now 9,205, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has increased from 108.6 per 100,000 population to 125.4 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending June 26).

Coronavirus stock image

In Hertfordshire, 388 new cases were recorded - the total is now 81,872.

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> June 24 - 32 cases

> June 25 - 40 cases

> June 26 - 18 cases

> June 27 - 19 cases

> June 28 - 45 cases

> June 29 - 50 cases

> June 30 - 53 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 10 confirmed COVID-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, June 29, and two patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is 332, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 27,989 to 4,828,463. The number of deaths has risen by 22 to 128,162.

As of June 30, in the UK, 44,860,978 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 33,048,199 had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 103,923 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 77,365 had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.

The new figures were recorded between 5pm on Tuesday, June 29, and 5pm on Wednesday, June 30.