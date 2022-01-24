Covid-19 latest: here’s how many new cases have been recorded in Dacorum over the weekend

Dacorum has recorded 372 new positive Covid-19 cases over the weekend.

The total for the borough is now 36,587 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

On Saturday, 186 new cases were recorded and another 186 cases were recorded yesterday (Sunday).

The incidence rate over the last 7 days is 846.5 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending January 18).

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> January 17 - 178 cases

> January 18 - 188 cases

> January 19 - 251 cases

> January 20 - 207 cases

> January 21 - 264 cases

> January 22 - 186 cases

> January 23 - 186 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 90 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, January 18, and seven patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum. The total has is 378, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 15,859,288, and the number of deaths has risen to 153,862.

As of January 22, in the UK, 52,223,105 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, 48,158,421 people had received their second dose and 36,890,079 had received their booster.

And, in Dacorum, 118,952 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, 111,295 people had received their second dose and 87,119 had received their booster.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.