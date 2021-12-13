Covid-19 latest: here’s how many new cases have been recorded in Dacorum over the weekend

Dacorum has recorded 304 new positive Covid-19 cases over the weekend.

The total for the borough is now 24,052 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

On Saturday, 157 new cases were recorded and 147 cases were recorded yesterday (Sunday).

The incidence rate over the last 7 days is 533.3 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending December 7).

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> December 6 - 107 cases

> December 7 - 87 cases

> December 8 - 131 cases

> December 9 - 118 cases

> December 10 - 131 cases

> December 11 - 157 cases

> December 12 - 147 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 34 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, December 7, and five patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum. The total is still 363, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 10,819,515 and the number of deaths has risen to 146,439.

As of December 11, in the UK, 51,254,510 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 46,742,069 people had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 117,381 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 107,682 people had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.