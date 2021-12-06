Covid-19 latest: here’s how many new cases have been recorded in Dacorum over the weekend

Dacorum has recorded 246 new positive Covid-19 cases over the weekend.

The total for the borough is now 23,174 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

On Saturday, 152 new cases were recorded and 94 cases were recorded yesterday (Sunday).

Coronavirus stock image

The incidence rate over the last 7 days is 474.7 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending November 30).

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> November 29 - 113 cases

> November 30 - 87 cases

> December 1 - 115 cases

> December 2 - 145 cases

> December 3 - 120 cases

> December 4 - 152 cases

> December 5 - 94 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 41 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, November 30, and six patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum. The total is 362, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 10,464,389 and the number of deaths has risen to 145,605.

As of December 4, in the UK, 51,094,640 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 46,527,302 people had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 117,174 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 107,246 people had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.