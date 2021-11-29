Covid-19 latest: here’s how many new cases have been recorded in Dacorum over the weekend

Dacorum has recorded 174 new positive Covid-19 cases over the weekend.

The total for the borough is now 22,348 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

On Saturday, 87 new cases were recorded and 87 cases were recorded yesterday (Sunday).

Coronavirus stock image

The incidence rate over the last 7 days is 432.3 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending November 23).

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> November 22 - 85 cases

> November 23 - 113 cases

> November 24 - 83 cases

> November 25 - 89 cases

> November 26 - 116 cases

> November 27 - 87 cases

> November 28 - 87 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 38 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, November 23, and six patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There has been no new Covid-related death recorded in Dacorum. The total is 361, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 10,146,915. The number of deaths has risen to 144,775.

As of November 27, in the UK, 50,917,949 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 46,309,909 people had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 116,903 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 106,725 people had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.