Covid-19 latest: here’s how many new cases have been recorded in Dacorum over the weekend

Dacorum has recorded 179 new positive Covid-19 cases over the weekend.

The total for the borough is now 20,938 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days is 407.8 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending November 9).

Coronavirus stock image

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> November 8 - 98 cases

> November 9 - 98 cases

> November 10 - 98 cases

> November 11 - 140 cases

> November 12 - 119 cases

> November 13 - 107 cases

> November 14 - 72 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 45 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, November 9, and 10 patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum. The total is 355, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test). There have been no covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum for seven days.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 9,561,099. The number of deaths has risen to 142,898.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.